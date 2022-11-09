Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $300.51. 68,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,408. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

