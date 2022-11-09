Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VTV traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $138.10. The company had a trading volume of 98,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,109. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

