Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.19. 119,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,966. The firm has a market cap of $327.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,690 shares of company stock valued at $46,121,941. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

