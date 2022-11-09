Advance Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,083. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $240.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.08 and a 200 day moving average of $186.86.

