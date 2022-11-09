Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.14. The stock had a trading volume of 156,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,058. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

