Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,299 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 250.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,687. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

