Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,341 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.3% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 917,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,766,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on T. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
