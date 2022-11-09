Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $53,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,348,000. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 185,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 14,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,988 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,908 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

