Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS):

11/7/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $140.00.

11/4/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $121.00.

10/20/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 53.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,834,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,834,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,988 shares of company stock worth $57,129,908 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,191,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

