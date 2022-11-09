Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.50 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.13.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 108,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.94. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.