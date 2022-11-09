Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. 1,036,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,093,891. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

