Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.19

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.19 and last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 211373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.04.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Company Profile

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$573,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,480,443.44. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,649,145 in the last quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

