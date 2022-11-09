Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.77. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 309,469 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $43,957.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 132,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 67,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

