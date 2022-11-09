Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,422 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

CAT stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $227.47. 66,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,935. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

