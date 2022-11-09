Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,967 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,992. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

