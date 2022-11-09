Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,268,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 11,530.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 11,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

