Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Royce Value Trust worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RVT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

