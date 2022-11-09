Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.50. 10,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.