Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,155 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of OneMain worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,359. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

