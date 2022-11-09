Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,684 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Camping World worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,390,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 196.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Camping World by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 24.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 1,099.3% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 374,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Trading Up 0.4 %

Camping World Dividend Announcement

NYSE CWH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. 8,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,241. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $46.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

