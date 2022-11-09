Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,783 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 265,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,329,000 after acquiring an additional 148,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,603,000 after buying an additional 1,399,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,361,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,757,000 after buying an additional 433,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of AM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

