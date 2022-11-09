Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $316.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,239. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.