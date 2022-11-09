AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,291 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,893,000 after acquiring an additional 552,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,930,000 after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

REXR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. 13,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

