AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,288 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 316,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after buying an additional 59,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Biohaven stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,866. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.21. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.65.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,301,967 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

