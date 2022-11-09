AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,408 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,060,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 853,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 78,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chuy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,160. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $581.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

