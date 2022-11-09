AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE BVH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $396.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

BVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Articles

