AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 865,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,906 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,099,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 833,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenlane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 775.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 629,371 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Roth Capital lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 3,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,600. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.87). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

