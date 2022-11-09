AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $243.20. 17,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.67 and a 200 day moving average of $241.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.