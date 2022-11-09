AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 532 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,908. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,829 shares of company stock worth $5,769,526. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

