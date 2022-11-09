AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $635,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. 43,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,744. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

