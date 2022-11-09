AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. 205,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,002. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $268.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

