Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 32000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

