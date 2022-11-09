Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %
AEVA stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $392.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
