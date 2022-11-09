Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of AFMD opened at $2.34 on Friday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $288.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

