Aire Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

AXP traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

