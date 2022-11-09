Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of ALRM opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 27.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $207,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 480,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 189.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

