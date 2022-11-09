Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Roth Capital

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALRM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $19,005,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 110.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.0% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.