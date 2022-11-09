Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.89, but opened at $52.59. Alarm.com shares last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 2,330 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALRM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 132.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

