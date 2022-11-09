Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.75-$21.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.74.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $306.01 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $311.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.17.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

