Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $36.61 million and $12.18 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

