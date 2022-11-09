Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.77. 8,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,279. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

