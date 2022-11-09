Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of ASTL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,402. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $978.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
