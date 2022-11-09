Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ASTL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,402. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $978.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

About Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

