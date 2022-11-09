Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Align Technology worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Align Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.24. 14,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $713.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.