Allegiant Travel (ALGT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/7/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

11/3/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $153.00 to $120.00.

10/12/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $100.00.

10/11/2022 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00.

10/6/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $130.00.

10/3/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2022 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $74.36. 3,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $197.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.64.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

