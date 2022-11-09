Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.0830 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $83.03 million and $3.79 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.38 or 0.01682820 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00006572 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.23 or 0.01669129 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.