Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading 2% Higher

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,038 ($23.47) and last traded at GBX 2,030 ($23.37). 428,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 72,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,990 ($22.91).

Alpha FX Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,773.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,830.90. The company has a market capitalization of £856.60 million and a P/E ratio of 3,327.87.

Alpha FX Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

In other Alpha FX Group news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 5,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($20.73) per share, with a total value of £101,970 ($117,409.33).

(Get Rating)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

Further Reading

