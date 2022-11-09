Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.83. 937,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,373,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

