Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $192,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $245,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

