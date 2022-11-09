Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

