American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 78.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.47. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

